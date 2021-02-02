Commuters demand restoration of Banihal-Baramulla railway services

Inhabitants of Highway town Banihal and adjoining areas protested against the government and railway authorities at railway station Banihal on Tuesday.

They were demanding restoration of Banihal Kashmir Baramullah rail services which according to them have been suspended since 4 August 2019.

Scores of businessman students, transporters, and congress party workers assembled at railway station Banihal and staged a protest demonstration.

They were raising slogans against the Union Territory government and railway authorities the demonstration that was held under the Ex MLA and Congress leader Vikar Rasool Wani alleged that authorities had failed to restore Banihal Budgam rail services which were stopped before abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A on 4 August 2019.