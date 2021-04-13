Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal,
UPDATED: April 14, 2021, 12:17 AM

Contractor arrested for opening fire on locals in Banihal

Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal,
UPDATED: April 14, 2021, 12:17 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A sub-contractor of a railway tunnel construction company was arrested after he allegedly opened fire at a group of people including a labourer family demanding their pending dues in Banihal area of Ramban district Monday evening, Police said Tuesday.

Police said that none was hurt in the firing incident which occurred at Railway Tunnel No 74 in Taatnihall area, around 4 km from Banihal.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

'War of Words, Asian Parliamentary Debate Competition 2021' | Use your skills to benefit society: Prof Ayub to law students

Status of COVID-19 control measures, vaccination reviewed at Ganderbal

CUK holds workshop on 'Traffic management in Kashmir'

PDP greets people on Ramadhan

SHO Banihal Nayeem-ul Haq said that an FIR No 55/2021 under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and 3/25 AA was registered at Police Station Banihal against the railway tunnel contractor Mohammad Saleem Bhat.

Related News