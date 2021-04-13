Contractor arrested for opening fire on locals in Banihal

A sub-contractor of a railway tunnel construction company was arrested after he allegedly opened fire at a group of people including a labourer family demanding their pending dues in Banihal area of Ramban district Monday evening, Police said Tuesday.

Police said that none was hurt in the firing incident which occurred at Railway Tunnel No 74 in Taatnihall area, around 4 km from Banihal.

SHO Banihal Nayeem-ul Haq said that an FIR No 55/2021 under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and 3/25 AA was registered at Police Station Banihal against the railway tunnel contractor Mohammad Saleem Bhat.