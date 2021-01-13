Court sentences man to 20-year imprisonment for raping minor

A court in Ramban in Jammu region sentenced a man to 20-years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl—when the victim was sexually abused by the accused at her residence in 2011.

The allegations against the accused are that on 03.12.2011 prosecutrix filed a written report before Superintendent of Police District Ramban inter-alia alleging that she is resident of Panthal and is unmarried. It is about 8 months ago that Liaqat Ali S/O Ghulam Rubani R/O Sumber Tehsil & District Ramban who has been married with her real aunt, had committed rape upon her and thereafter she was conceived and is in pregnancy of 8 months.

The said complaint was forwarded to the Police station concerned and on receiving the said application on 04.12.2011 an FIR No. 41/2011 for the commission of offence U/S 376, 506 RPC was registered.

Principal Sessions Judge after hearing convict Liaqat Ali was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 20 Years and sentenced to pay fine of Rs 50,000 for the offence u/s 376 RPC and 2 years u/s 506 RPC. In default of payment of fine, he shall further undergo simple imprisonment for six months.

Court further clarified that all sentences shall run concurrently. The period of detention if any of the convicts during investigation, enquiry or trial shall be set off.

Court further observed that the victim has passed a very hard period after the commission of rape and she has also faced mental trauma and has to face till her natural life in the society for the none of her fault and crime. Accused has ruined her life. So she is also entitled to compensation. In the facts and circumstances of the case two lakh will be a reasonable amount for her as compensation which shall be paid by the Government under the provisions of the victim compensation scheme. Office is directed to send the copy of this order to Chairman DLSA Ramban for recommending the case of the victim to the Government for payment.

