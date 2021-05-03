COVID-19 patient dies due to alleged medical negligence at District Hospital Ramban

A COVID-19 patient from Banihal area died on Sunday due to negligence by doctors on duty at District Hospital Ramban, family and relatives alleged.

The family members of Abdul Qudoos hailing from Lambar Banihal told Greater Kashmir that after his condition worsened in the morning, they went to the on-duty doctor for help.

The doctor instead of coming to the patient’s rescue and putting him on the ventilator, told the family that he “did not know how to operate the machine”, the members alleged.

Subsequently, the patient succumbed due to lack of oxygen courtesy defunct ventilator, the family said while demanding strict action against the erring hospital staff including the doctor.

A video in which the patient is seen lying on the bed unattended by the staff has also gone viral with netizens blaming the hospital administration for medical negligence.

When asked for his comments on the matter, Medical Superintendent DH Ramban, Abdul Hameed Zargar said a show cause notice has been served to the on-duty staff adding action as warranted under law shall be taken if they are found guilty.