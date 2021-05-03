Chenab Valley, Latest News
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal,
UPDATED: May 3, 2021, 11:43 AM

COVID-19 patient dies due to alleged medical negligence at District Hospital Ramban

The doctor instead of putting the patient on the ventilator, told the family that he "did not know how to operate the machine", the members alleged.
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal,
UPDATED: May 3, 2021, 11:43 AM
The patient succumbed due to lack of oxygen courtesy defunct ventilator, said the patient's family. [GK Photo]
The patient succumbed due to lack of oxygen courtesy defunct ventilator, said the patient’s family. [GK Photo]

A COVID-19 patient from Banihal area died on Sunday due to negligence by doctors on duty at District Hospital Ramban, family and relatives alleged.

The family members of Abdul Qudoos hailing from Lambar Banihal told Greater Kashmir that after his condition worsened in the morning, they went to the on-duty doctor for help.

Trending News
Representational Image

Naranag bear attack: Rescue operation resumes to trace missing youth

Representational Photo

30-year-old labourer crushed to death by train in south Kashmir's Kakapora

Representational Image

Kangan man missing after being attacked by bear

Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Morris]

Karnah residents demand oxygen generating plant at SDH Tanghdar

The doctor instead of coming to the patient’s rescue and putting him on the ventilator, told the family that he “did not know how to operate the machine”, the members alleged.

Subsequently, the patient succumbed due to lack of oxygen courtesy defunct ventilator, the family said while demanding strict action against the erring hospital staff including the doctor.

A video in which the patient is seen lying on the bed unattended by the staff has also gone viral with netizens blaming the hospital administration for medical negligence.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Pakistan violates ceasefire agreement, fires in J&K's Ramgarh sector: BSF

Men offer funeral prayers of a woman who died from COVID-19 in Srinagar [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

35 more COVID-19 deaths reported in J&K as toll breaches 2,400 mark

Representational Image

Naranag bear attack: Rescue operation resumes to trace missing youth

Representational Photo

30-year-old labourer crushed to death by train in south Kashmir's Kakapora

When asked for his comments on the matter, Medical Superintendent DH Ramban, Abdul Hameed Zargar said a show cause notice has been served to the on-duty staff adding action as warranted under law shall be taken if they are found guilty.

Tagged in , , , , , , ,
Related News