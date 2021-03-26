COVID-19|2 schools closed as teacher, 3 students test positive

Two government higher secondary schools were Friday closed for two days after a teacher and three students tested COVID-19 positive during last three days in Ramban district.

Official sources said that a teacher of the Government Higher Secondary School Tehthar in Education Zone Banihal and three students of the Government Higher Secondary School Ramban tested positive for coronavirus during the rapid testing conducted by the Health department following which both the schools were closed for 48 hours for disinfection purposes.

District Magistrate RambanMussarat-ul-Islam ordered closure of the two government schools in Banihal and Ramban for disinfection work to be carried by health workers.

At Government Higher Secondary School Ramban, out of the 126 rapid tests, three students including two girls of 12th class tested COVID-19 positive and were sent to home isolation.

Earlier, on March 23, a government teacher of the Government Higher secondary School Tehthar in Banihal tested positive.

The district has 21 deaths due to covonavirus and recorded 2115 positive cases among which seven are active.