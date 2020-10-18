COVID check post at Ramban irks passengers

The passengers travelling on the Srinagar-Jammu highway has said that despite no restrictions on travel a COVID check post at Shaitaan Nallah in Ramban has become a headache for commuters as they don’t allow forward movement without a COVID test report.

District administration Ramban established a Check post near Shaitaan Nala where number of Teachers, masters and Lecturers have been deployed as magistrates. The officials check every vehicle and demand COVID test report from every passenger. “This delays our movement and often leads to heated arguments. When there is no such restriction anywhere why such a check post has been established here,” said a passenger.

DC Ramban Nazim Zai Khan said that due to both sides of Jawahar Tunnel having been declared as a red zone, a check post has been established at Shaitaan Nala. He said that the checking will continue till further orders.