Chenab Valley
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 12:44 AM

COVID positive patient delivers healthy baby at DH Ramban

Representational Image
A coronavirus positive lady delivered a baby at district hospital Ramban on Friday.

Hospital authorities told Greater Kashmir a team of doctors led by Dr Asmat Rounyal carried out surgery on a pregnant COVID-19 positive lady at district hospital Ramban Friday afternoon.

The lady delivered the baby by caesarean section at operation theatre (OT) district hospital Ramban.

Medical Superintendent District Hospital Ramban Dr Javeed Ahmed Zargar while confirming told Greater Kashmir both mother and baby are in good health. He said a rapid antigen test (RAT) on new born was conducted which turned negative.

