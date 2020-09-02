CRPF officer shoots himself dead with service rifle

A CRPF officer died of suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon here on Wednesday.

An official said after returning back to Battalion headquarters at Kotli from his night duty, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Amrit Bhardwaj, 52, went to bed, where he allegedly shot himself dead.

“The ASI Amrit Bhardwaj of 33rd battalion of Central Reserve Police Force shot himself with his service rifle at the Battalion barrack Kotli in the premises of police complex at 7:30 am today,” said Raj Singh Gouria, SP Bhaderwah.

He said Bhardwaj was taken to Sub-District Hospital Bhadarwah where doctors declared him as brought dead. The deceased was resident of resident of Bharlipur in Assam. “A case under relevant sections has been registered at police station Bhaderwah and investigation is being initiated,” the SP said, adding the body will be handed over to the CRPF after COBVID test of the deceased.