DC administers oath to VP MC Kishtwar

Deputy Commissioner, Ashok Sharma today administered oath of allegiance to newly elected Vice President Municipal Council Kishtwar, Sanjeet Kumar Kotwal in presence of all the members of MC.

The post of Vice President was lying vacant due to resignation of the incumbent. Fresh elections were held and Sanjeet Kumar Kotwal was elected as new vice president.

Speaking at the oath ceremony, the DC said that the elected representatives of Local Urban Bodies and Panchayats have great role in resolving issues of development and progress of the common masses. He said the purpose of the decentralization of powers is to bring governance at the doorsteps of people. President MC Kishtwar, also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the role and responsibility of the elected members of the local urban body.