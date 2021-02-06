DC Doda inspects Fire & Emergency Service station

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Dr Sagar D Doifode today visited the Fire and Emergency Service office and inspected the availability of essential equipment and machinery there.

During the visit, the DC inspected the necessary equipment put on display by the department including fire tenders and also took stock of the staff strength.

The DC directed the concerned to submit the detail proposal of requirements which includes new fire tenders, portable fire pumps etc that shall be accordingly communicated to the concerned quarters on priority basis.