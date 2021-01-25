Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
DC inspects PMAY (U) houses in Doda township

Photo by J&K Information Department

District Development Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode today inspected the completed and under construction houses sanctioned under PMAY-U scheme here in   ward no 2 and 17 of the Doda town.

The DDC also interacted with the beneficiaries and enquired about the status of payments and other issues.

It was informed that 450 houses have been sanctioned under the scheme for Doda town out of which work was started on 230 and 51 have been completed by the beneficiaries. The DDC directed the concerned to ensure timely payment of pending installments, besides directing them to execute the work as per specification and guidelines stated by the Government of India.

The DDC asked the President Municipal Committee  to nominate 5 member teams for each ward so that small issues can be resolved at their own level.

