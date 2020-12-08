Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
Kishtwar,
UPDATED: December 8, 2020, 10:58 PM

DC Kishtwar chairs meeting of DLTF of COVID19 vaccination

Kishtwar,
UPDATED: December 8, 2020, 10:58 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Ashok Kumar Sharma today chaired a meeting of the District level Task Force Committee for COVID-19 Vaccination and discussed the modalities for the collection, storage, distribution and inoculation of the expected  COVID-19 vaccine .

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pawan Parihar; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Dr Amir Hussain; District Social Welfare Officer Tariq Parveaz Qazi; Dy. SP Headquarters Pardeep Sen; Chief Medical Officer Dr Ravinder Singh Manhas; Chief Education Officer, Ashok Kumar; DYSSO Kharati Lal besides, BMOs and others.

Threadbare discussions were held regarding the modalities to be adopted for the collection, storage, distribution and inoculation of the expected COVID-19 vaccine .

The CMO informed the meeting that 118 vaccination points have been identified across the district based upon the database of prioritised groups of beneficiaries.

He further said that as per the guidelines issued in this regard four categories of the target groups have been established on priority basis which includes health workers, Frontline workers, persons with age above 50 years and the general public.

Deputy Commissioner directed the CMO to initiate the exercise for the sensitisation and training of medical staff ahead of the vaccine launch, expected soon.

To ensure hassle free and time-bound completion of the vaccination across the district, the DC further asked ADC    to constitute Booth level task force teams with BLOs, GRS, and 03 teachers as members to sensitise and educate the masses about the process of the Inoculation of vaccine and also to make the surveillance process workable.

The possible mode of transportation of the vaccine stock to the destination points like far flung areas of Dachhan Marwah, Warwan, Paddar and Bounjwah were also discussed in the meeting.

