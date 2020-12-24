DC Kishtwar discusses modalities with BDC chairpersons

District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar Ashok Kumar Sharma, today chaired an interactive meeting with the Block Development Council chairpersons and discussed the modalities for the launch function of the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT Scheme in the district.

The meeting was attended by the Additional District Development commissioner, Mohammad Hanief Malik; SDM Chattoo Inderjeet Singh; SDM Paddar Varunjeet Singh Charak; Assistant Commissioner Development, Kishore Singh Katoch besides the president MC Kishtwar and BDC chairpersons.

The DDC briefed the BDC chairpersons about the upcoming launch of Ayushman Baharat expanded PM-JAY-SEHAT scheme and sought their cooperation in making this scheme a success .