DC Kishtwar reviews physical, financial status of key sector projects

District Development Commissioner Kishtwar Ashok Sharma today reviewed the progress of ongoing projects under languishing, capex budget and other schemes in PHE, PWD and JPDCL sectors here at a meeting of the concerned heads.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Planning, Mohd Iqbal; XEn PDD, Narootam Kumar; XEnPwD Division Marwah, Aslam Lone; XEn PHE, Anil Kumar Kailu besides other officials and representatives of Indenting agencies.

At the outset, the DDC took project wise review of all the sectors and stressed on the concerned departments to expedite the pace of work to ensure the timely completion of all works.

While taking review of the power sector, he asked the department to ensure the completion of the set targets to ensure uninterrupted power supply to each house in rural areas.