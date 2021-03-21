DC Ramban chairs emergency meeting to discuss COVID control measures

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam Sunday chaired an emergency meeting of senior officers regarding further strengthening of the Covid containment measures in the district in view of the reported resurgence of cases in some parts of J&K.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Lal; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Dhirendra Sharma; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mohammad Fareed Bhat; besides other senior officers attended the meeting.

Expressing concern over resurgence of Covid 19 cases, the Deputy Commissioner stressed upon strict enforcement of Covid SOPs including compulsory wearing of masks, maintaining social distance, use of sanitizers and sanitization. He said that those found roaming at public places and gatherings without face mask shall be fined and subject to Rapid Antigen Testing in the interest of the community at large.

In order to keep Covid virus at bay, the District Administration has already issued orders for compulsory Covid-19 testing of construction company workers and all persons who are coming from outside of UT of J&K into the district.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the SDMs to adhere to the instructions and supervise Covid containment measures in collaboration with Health and Police Departments, in their respective jurisdictions. They shall also identify passengers and travellers coming from outside and get them tested for Covid-19 in nearby Covid Testing Booths, provided they check into hotels and guest houses.

The Chief Education Officer and the Principals of all Degree Colleges were advised to maintain strict vigil in all colleges and schools regarding adherence to Covid protocols such as wearing masks, use of sanitizers and maintaining social distance.