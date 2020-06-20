DC Ramban reviews SOP measures at Jawahar tunnel

District Development Commissioner Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan along with Senior Superintendent of Police Haseeb-Ur-Rahman today conducted extensive tour of Jawahar Tunnel and other parts of Sub Division Banihal to take stock of COVID-19 situation.

SDM Banihal Zaheer Abass and officers of civil and police administration were also present on the occasion.

DDC reviewed the implementation of SOP of inter division movement and other directions issued by the government to prevent transmission of COVID-19 from Red zones of one division to other division.

DDC while speaking to officials on duty at Jawahar Tunnel directed them to allow only those persons who have Covid-19 negative reports towards Jammu province including district Ramban. He asked them that the report they possess should be issued within 48 hours of time.

DDC also enquired about the various preventive measures, being adopted by the officials to tackle with the travelers coming from Kashmir and moving towards Ramban and other areas of Jammu Province.

During the visit DDC and SSP Ramban also verified visitors register maintained at entry point Jawahar tunnel and other screening measures that have been put in place by the District Administration there for combating corona pandemic and directed the deputed officials to ensure stringent screening of all visitors to prevent any eventuality.

DDC directed the security agencies and other officials to ensure proper verification of e-pass and other movement permission issued by the authorized officers besides maintaining strict vigil at entry points and directed not to allow any movement towards the district without proper screening.

He also interacted with the travelers including truck drivers at Jawahar Tunnel and urged upon them to strictly follow the rules and guidelines issued by government from time to time to help administration in fighting against Corona virus.