DC Ramban visits district hospital, inspects patient care facilities

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat-ul Islam today visited the District Hospital and inspected the healthcare facilities being extended to patients, especially amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Medical Officer apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the staff position and diagnostic facility available in the Hospital for the treatment of patients.

The DC also inspected the Trauma Centre and ongoing construction work on Eye Block and doctors’ residential quarters. He sought a physical and financial report of ongoing works from the executing agencies. The DC reviewed the sanitation condition, stock position of medicines and functioning of diagnostic and other sections. He directed the CMO to ensure cleanliness of the hospital for the convenience of patients and strict adherence to social distance norms.

He also interacted with the patients and attendants and enquired about the facilities being provided to them in the hospital. He directed the CMO to display the duty roster of doctors and paramedical staff, besides stock position of medicines and other available facilities on the Notice Board for the convenience of the patients.