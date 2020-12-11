Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Doda,
UPDATED: December 11, 2020, 11:13 PM

DDC Polls | Special training programme for Phase-7 polling staff held at Doda

A Special Training Programme for Phase-7 Polling Staff was organized today by District Election Authority (Doda).

The training was organised under the overall supervision of District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO) Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode.

On the occasion, the Master trainers imparted training to the polling staff at two separate locations regarding the handling of ballot papers, ballot boxes, counting of votes in case of Panchayat bye elections, process of polling and collection of material and other important procedures involved for conduct of smooth, free fair and transparent elections.

The master trainers also briefed the polling staff about their role and responsibilities and asked them to ensure that all instructions regarding poll day are implemented in letter and spirit.

The master trainers who imparted the training are Fayaz Mehta, Dr Akhter Hussain, Mohd Irfan Molvi, Tahir Ashraf Wani, Jahangir Nawaz, Masood Khateeband  Rizwan Ahmed.

