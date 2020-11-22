DDC polls will bring development in JK: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K General Secretary Ashok Koul Sunday said the first-ever elections for the District Development Council (DDC) in J&K would bring major development at the grass root level.

Speaking at a meeting held at Batote, he stressed upon the party workers and leaders to prepare and devise a strategy to ensure the thumping victory of BJP in three districts of Chenab Valley – Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar.

Talking to reporters, Koul said holding DDC polls in J&K would complete the implementation of 73rd constitutional amendment and through implementation of 74th amendment, financial powers would be relegated to these public representatives at the panchayat level.

He castigated all previous governments in J&K for the non-implementation of 73rd and 74th amendments only to deprive the people of development and financial progress at the grass root level for maintaining their monopoly and hegemony.

Koul said that in these elections, the major plank of the party would be development in the country and financial support to the poor through various schemes despite months of COVID19 lockdown.

Allaying the fears of the militant threats to the lives of BJP candidates contesting these elections in the Valley, he said they were not bothered about threats and are determined to strengthen BJP and the nationalist forces in the Valley.