DDC polls|Ramban abuzz

The Ramban district in Jammu region is abuzz with the election activities after several polling parties reported to their respective areas on Wednesday.

Under the supervision of District Panchyat Officer, RambanNazim Zia Khan, polling parties for DDC and Panchyat by-elections for 5th phase were dispatched for polling station along with election material and ballot boxes amid heavy security from district administrative complex Ramban (distribution cum collection center for DDC elections) here today.

The polling for phase Phase-V would be held on today (December 10) for Batote DDC constituency and panchayat by-election.

The District Election Officer informed that ROs and AROs for 29 polling stations in 26 locations have been appointed for the success election process. He emphasized upon all stakeholders to evolve better coordination on the polling day to ensure effective polling and to follow election commissions guide lines in letter and spirit.

Pertaintly all essential facilities at polling stations transpiration arrangement availability of sanitizers masks and gloves are already put in place in all the polling stations for smooth elections in the district. Six candidates among them BJP Congress National Conference Panthers party and two independent candidates are in fray.