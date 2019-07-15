Death of teenage girl: Police launch inquest proceeding

Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched inquest proceedings after a teenage girl who set her ablaze last Thursday died at the hospital, a police official said.

He said that Sauiya Banoo (17) daughter of Mohammad Sharief Katoch of Failti Maitra, Ramban, was referred to Srinagar from District Hospital Ramban on Thursday after she set her ablaze at her home under mysterious circumstances.

As per doctors, the victim had received 90 percent burn injuries.

“On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the girl succumbed to her injuries at a Valley-based hospital,” said the police official.

Police have shifted the body to the mortuary of the District Hospital for conducting the legal formalities and launched inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPc, he added.