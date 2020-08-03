DH Kishtwar conducts maiden abdominal surgery involving use of GIA staplers

District Hospital (DH) Kishtwar under the guidance of Surgeon Dr. Sajid Iqbal conducted a maiden abdominal surgery involving use of GIA staplers.

In a statement, surgeon, DH Kishtwar, Dr Sajid Iqbal, who successfully operated, said that it was a stapled Ileo-Transverse Anastomosis with right hemicolectomy for long standing enterocutaneous fistula.

The surgeon said that he was monitoring the patient and his treatment since 2019.

The surgeon hails from District Rajouri and is an alumnus of GMC Jammu. He has served in Haryana as former Assistant Professor, Department of Surgery MMIMSR, Ambala, read the statement.