DM imposes restrictions on political activities during Friday prayers

District Magistrate (DM) Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana on Tuesday imposed restrictions under section 144CrPc on participation in any political activity during Friday prayers in the town.

The order issued by DM reads, “It has been observed during the recent incidents that some political leaders and concerned for their vested interests are trying to take advantage of the huge gathering after Friday prayers, thereby imitating large scale demonstration in Kishtwar town.

“Such gatherings have time and again been highly sensitive to invoke communal tension leading to law and order problem.”

The order further reads, “Such activities by political leaders are creating chaos, disturbing peace and tranquility among general public. And such political activities need to be kept under control in order to maintain law and order situation in Kishtwar town and its adjoining areas.”

Keeping in view of such activities, DM Kishtwar under section 144 CrPc, directed all the political leaders and concerned to restrict themselves from performing any political activity after Friday prayers in Kishtwar town.