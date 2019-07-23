Chenab Valley
Editor Online
UPDATED: July 24, 2019, 2:04 AM

Doctors, paramedical staff face shortage of accommodation in Ramban

Editor Online
UPDATED: July 24, 2019, 2:04 AM

The doctors and other paramedical staff posted at District Hospital Ramban have been facing shortage of accommodation facilities, a major reason for their non-retention in the hospitals of the town. 

Advocate Arun Singh Raju said that the doctors prefer avoiding their posting in Ramban hospitals in view of health department’s failure to provide them the suitable accommodation.

Singh further said, “I wonder that on the one hand, the Health Department wants doctors serve in rural areas while on other they’re even failing even to provide them with the basic minimum amenities.”      

Medical Superintendent, District Hospital, Dr JP Singh admitted that due to lack of accommodation facilities, the delivery of healthcare gets affected.

“At the time of emergencies, we face a lot of difficulties in getting the services of our doctors and other paramedical staff as they are living in rented accommodations in different locations of the town.

“We’ve requested the higher authorities to get the quarters constructed for the hospital staff. We’re hoping that the problem will be addressed soon,” Dr Singh said.  

