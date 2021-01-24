Doda admin holds series of BBBP campaign activities

Doda Administration, under the overall supervision of District Development Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode, held a series of activities on theme BetiBachaoBetiPadhao(BBBP) on day 2 of the National Girl Child Week, here at Boys Hr Sec School.

The activities included Painting, Poetry, Essay writing and Slogan Writing competitions.

The main purpose of competition, which witnessed participation of over 30 students, was to spread awareness about the BetiBachaoBetiPadao (BBBP) scheme among the students in particular and the masses in general.

Students put their best efforts to express their views on BetiBachaoBetiPadao through their paintings, essay and slogan writing including poetry.

As per the organizer department, the winners of the competitions will be declared at Republic day function and felicitated by the Chief Guest.

Among others present were Additional Deputy Commissioner, KishoriLal Sharma; Chief Education Officer, Tariq Hussain, Principal Boys Hr Sec School, TanveerHussainWani, Cultural Officer, Sheikh SalaUd Din, besides officials of Mahila Shakti Kendra.