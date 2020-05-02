Doda: Bear trapped in water reservoir rescued

Officials from Wildlife department on Saturday rescued a bear who had fallen into a water reservoir at Malla village of Doda district.

According to reports the bear was roaming in the area for the last couple of days and had led to fear among the local population.

Munir Khan, Station House Officer (SHO), Doda said locals from the village spotted the wild animal in the morning.

He said fearing for their lives the villagers raised alarm and tried to chase away the bear. “But the animal fell into 11 feet deep community water reservoir and got trapped in it,” said the SHO.

He said though the villagers initially tried to save the animal, they later called police for the help. Accordingly, the SHO said, experts from Wildlife department Kishtwar reached the spot and used a net after narcotizing the wild beast to pull him out. Later, the bear was taken to Kishtwar.