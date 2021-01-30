Chenab Valley, Editor's Picks, Today's Paper
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhaderwah,
UPDATED: January 30, 2021, 11:24 PM

Doda first coronavirus free district of J&K: Officials

SOPs, vaccination must: BMO Bhaderwah
Doda has become the first district of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory to become coronavirus free with no single active case.

According to health officials, no new COVID19 case was registered for the last 15 days in the hilly district. They said the last three patients were discharged from the hospitals on Friday evening, making Doda “completely coronavirus free” and the first district in J&K with no active positive case.

Soon as the administration declared Doda “corona free”, the people started rejoicing over the news.

Some other districts have also reported limited active cases: Kishtwar 1, Ramban 2 and Kathua 3 active positive cases, while Rajouri has five.

As per the COVID19 bulletin issued by the health department of J&K, a total of 3,428 cases were reported from the district with 64 deaths so far.

“This is a great news and gives us much needed relief from the fear of coronavirus,” Rashid Choudhary, a local youth leader from Bhadarwah, told Greater Kashmir.

“Today our district is corona free and this became possible only due to the joint efforts of the residents and the way in which the district administration implemented SOPs in letter and spirit,” Choudhary said. “We should not get carried away by today’s scenario but keep on taking precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay.”

