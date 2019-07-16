Doda: Police officer dies in car accident

A 55-year-old police officer was killed when a vehicle he was driving skidded off the road and fell into nallah near Doda on Tuesday morning, police said.

They said that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Niaz Ahmed (55), resident of Beoli, Doda, was on his way to Doda town from his hometown when he lost control over his Alto K10 vehicle (JK06A-4758) just few meters ahead of Doda near HP Gas Agency Store, resulting in the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into about 350 feet nallah.

“Locals and police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured police officer to District Hospital Doda, where doctors declared him as dead on arrival,” a senior police officer said. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and taken up further investigation.