DPEO Doda briefs DDC contestants about counting process

After the smooth conduct of the maiden DDC elections in the district, the District Panchayat Election Officer Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode today convened a meeting of the contesting candidates and briefed them about the counting process.

The DPEO Doda lauded the candidates for their support to the district administration in conducting free, fair and smooth voting, while complimenting them for strict adherence to MCC guidelines.

During the meeting, the DPEO informed them about the elaborate arrangements made by District Election Authority for counting of votes going to be held on December 22.

He also informed them that counting is going to happen at two locations, one at Government Higher Secondary School Boys Doda and other at Government Degree College Doda.

There will be separate counting for each constituency under overall supervision of concerned RO, he said. Each candidate is allowed to have four counting agents, three counting agents for three counting tables and one spare counting agent, the DPEO said.

Further, he said that the entry passes for all contesting candidates and their agents have been issued to the concerned ROs for further distribution.

Round wise results of each constituency shall be announced as well as displayed on a digital display screen placed at both the venues of counting, the DPEO added.

He further briefed them about the guidelines of ECI regarding basis of rejection of vote and other necessary issues to avoid any misunderstanding/ misconceptions during counting.

The participants were also informed that section 144 would be enforced on the day of counting and the next day to prohibit gathering of people to maintain law and order. He further said the entry of public transport and private vehicles form the adjoining areas in the town would also be restricted counting day, except persons/ vehicles having medical or any other unavoidable emergency.

Among others present in the meeting are SSP Doda, RO’s, CPO Doda, SP operations, ASP Doda, ACR Doda, Dy DEO, ARO’s, DIO Doda, besides contested candidates and other Nodal Officers.