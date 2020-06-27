Chenab Valley
Doda,
UPDATED: June 28, 2020, 4:39 AM

Dr Jitendra Singh avails online domicile certificate from Doda

8980 certificates issued across district till date
Union Minister of State in Prime Minister Office and Member Parliament Udhampur- Doda Constituency Dr Jitendra Singh Saturday availed his online domicile certificate from his home district Doda.

The Union Minister applied for the domicile certificate through online mode by following all the rules, regulations and documentary formalities and accordingly Tehsildar Doda issued domicile certificate in his favour.

Dr Jitendra Singh is a permanent resident of village Kalhota Malhori, Tehsil and District Doda.

Meanwhile, mass distribution of domicile certificates is on in Doda district as per the directions of the JK UT administration. Special camps are being organised by the District Administration whereat concerned Tehsildars are issuing domicile certificates on the spot.

As per the district administration, around 8980 domicile certificates have been issued across the district by the respective Tehsildars.

The Union Minister appreciated the efforts of UT Administration for placing online mechanism for the general public to get the domicile certificate at their doorsteps.

