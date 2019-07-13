Chenab Valley
Driver among six killed after cab rolls down into gorge in Ramban

Six persons, including the driver, were killed and two others injured after a cab plunged into a gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A police official said a cab heading towards Alinbass from Ukhral skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge, resulting into instant death of five persons and injuries to three others.

He said that a rescue operation was launched by the police along with the locals.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Iqbal Jaral, Javaid Ahmad Jaral (driver), Tarda Devi, Sanvi Devi and Neelofar Bano.

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment. However, one among the injured, identified as Sandeep Singh succumbed while he was being airlifted to Jammu for specialised treatment, taking the death toll to six.

