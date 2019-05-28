Chenab Valley
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhadarwah,
UPDATED: May 28, 2019, 3:16 PM

Driver among two injured in truck accident in JK's Doda

Two persons including the driver of a truck were injured in an accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Reports said a goods-laden truck bearing registration number JK02BU-7467 skidded off the road and fell into Neeru nallah in Malnai area, 8 km from Pul Doda, resulting in injuries to two occupants, including the driver.

The injured, identified as Sanjay Kumar son of Ambu Ram R/O Bulandpur, Assar and Pawan Kumar Son of Mool Raj R/O Malhori, Doda, were shifted to district hospital Doda by the police and the locals.

The truck was on its way from Jammu to Bhadarwah when the mishap took place.

