Driver injured in Ramban road accident dies

A driver who was injured in a road accident in this district, has succumbed to injuries at Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu.

Raghbir Singh son of Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Khattar, was injured when a tipper he was driving rolled 500 feet down a ravine on Ramban-Dhramkund road on Saturday afternoon.

A police official said Singh was shifted to the Jammu hospital, from district hospital Ramban with grievous injuries.

“However, he succumbed to injuries on arrival late Saturday night,” the official said.

The police, after completing postmortem and other formalities, handed over the body to his relatives, said Station House Officer, police station, Dhramkund Vijay Kotwal.