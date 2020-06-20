Driver injured in Ramban road accident

A driver of a load carrier was injured after the vehicle he was driving rolled down into a ravine on Ramban-Dhramkund road on Saturday.

A police official said the driver of a dumper sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The official identified the injured driver as Raghbir Singh, son of Khattar Singh of Ramban.

Station House Officer, police station Dhramkund, Inspector Vijay Kotwal said a case (FIR No 13) under section 279/337 of IPC has been registered and investigation started.