Driver killed, conductor injured in Ramban road accident

Police on Thursday recovered body of an unidentified driver after the vehicle he was driving had met with an accident at Peeda on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The conductor of the vehicle, who had sustained grievous injuries, was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for advanced treatment.

A police official said the accident has taken place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The locals informed the police that a loaded truck Registration No PB35Z-0992) on way to Kashmir plunged into deep ravine at Peera Bridge on the highway, said the official.

He said the body of a person was recovered from the spot and was presumed to be the driver of the vehicle which met the accident. “It was recovered from cabin of the vehicle,” said the police official. “His identity is yet to be established.”

However, police identified the injured conductor as Pankaj Kumar, son of Surinder Kumar of Dinanagar area of Punjab.

The official said a case (FIR No 43) has been registered and investigation set into motion.

“We are trying to establish the identity of the deceased,” said Inspector Vijay Kotwal, Station House Officer, police station Chanderkote.

