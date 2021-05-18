Driver killed, two others injured after load carrier plunges into stream in J&K's Ramsoo

A 19-year-old man died while two others were injured after the load carrier they were on board skidded off the Makarkoot -Neel link road and plunged into a stream in sub division Ramsoo in J&K’s Ramban district on Monday evening.

SHO Ramsoo, Abdul Rouf Khan told Greater Kashmir that the vehicle was on way to Neel from Makarkoot when it met with the accident resulting into the on spot death of the driver, 19-year-old Shakeel Ahmed son Abdul Rasheed Gujjar resident of Parnote Ramban.

The two other occupants injured in the accident, Nazir Ahmed, son of Abdul Suban Shiekh and Shabbir Ahmed, son of Nizam Din Shiekh residents of Neel PS Ramsoo, both vegetable and fruit vendors, are said to be stable.

SHO Khan said thst Shakeel’s body was handed over to the family members after completion of legal formalities.