Dulhasti Power Station provides medical equipments to DH Kishtwar

Dulhasti Power Station provided medical equipment to District Hospital Kishtwar under Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development (CSR & SD) scheme of NHPC.

On this occasion, a function was organized today in the training hall at Field Hostel of Dulhasti Power Station. Inaugurating the program, Nirmal Singh, General Manager (In-charge), Dulhasti Power Station welcomed the Chief Guest of the program Deputy Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Sharma; Chief Medical Officer, Ravinder Singh Manhas; and Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Parvez Iqbal Wani.

The DC lauded the work being done by the Dulhasti Power Station under the CSR-SD scheme and assured to provide all possible support in future also to Dulhasti Power Station for CSR-SD works.

In his welcome address, the General Manager said that Dulhasti Power Station has undertaken various development works in the vicinity of power station under the CSR and SD scheme, with the support of District Administration, and today medical equipments worth Rs. 6.88 lakh i.e. 10 Emergency Trolley, 13 Suction Machines and 01 C-Arm Orthopedic Operation Table is being provided to District Hospital, which will help in providing better healthcare facilities to the locals. “Apart from this, Dulhasti Power Station is also contributing in the areas of education, health, environment, sanitation etc” he added.

The Medical Superintendent, District Hospital welcomed the aid and said that Dulhasti Power Station has always been providing necessary medical equipment on the request of the District Hospital, which helps in providing better healthcare facilities to the people of Kishtwar district.