Chenab Valley, Latest News
Bhadarwah ,
UPDATED: July 27, 2019, 12:07 PM

Elderly woman dead, son injured in Doda house collapse

25 sheep buried under debris
Mudhouse collapses in Doda. GK photo
Mudhouse collapses in Doda. GK photo

An 82-year-old woman died and her son got seriously injured after a landslide triggered by heavy showers hit their mud house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Baggar area of the district, said SP Operations Doda, Ravinder Pal Singh.

A huge landslide triggered by incessant rains surged down on the house of Isher Dass at 6 AM, burying the entire structure and sleeping inmates under heaps of mud and debris.

Singh said that after receiving information from the locals, a police team immediately reached at the spot and started a rescue operation along with locals to retrieve inmates from the huge mound of earth and debris.

“After two hours of hectic efforts, the duo was shifted to District Hospital Doda, where doctors declared the woman as brought dead, while her son is undergoing treatment,” said the officier, adding that dozens of cattle also perished in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Ashru Devi, wife of Sant Ram R/O Ramgarh (Bagger) Assar. The injured has been identified as Ishar Dass (60) Son of Sant Ram R/O Ramgarh(Bagger) Assar.

