Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 2:43 AM

Election to Ramban DDC top posts on February 18

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 2:43 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Elections for electing chairperson and vice chairperson for the District Development Council in Ramban district will be held on Thursday.

A notification in this regard was issued by the District Election Officer (DEO) Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam today. The seat of chairperson is reserved for female candidates.

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Earlier on Saturday, three DDC members of BJP and three independents abstained from voting. Their absence led to deferment of meeting for the elections of chairperson and vice chairperson of District Development Councils. As per the notification, the election meeting would be held on February 18, 2021 at 12 noon at new administrative complex Ramban to elect DDC chairperson/vice chairperson.

The National Conference and Congress have already approved names of DrSamshad Shan and Imtiyaz Ahmed Khanday for the posts of chairperson and vice chairperson respectively.

Meanwhile, the BJP and independent candidates also claimed that they would field their candidates for the posts of chairperson and vice chairperson.

Latest News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

As per the official sources, the man is said to be employee at the eatery.

Man shot at, injured in Srinagar

Representational Photo

Two Armymen injured in road accident, hospitalised

Out of 14 DDC seats in Ramban district, NC has 6 seats, Congress has 2 seats whereas independent candidates and BJP share three DDC seats each.

Related News