Election to Ramban DDC top posts on February 18

Elections for electing chairperson and vice chairperson for the District Development Council in Ramban district will be held on Thursday.

A notification in this regard was issued by the District Election Officer (DEO) Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam today. The seat of chairperson is reserved for female candidates.

Earlier on Saturday, three DDC members of BJP and three independents abstained from voting. Their absence led to deferment of meeting for the elections of chairperson and vice chairperson of District Development Councils. As per the notification, the election meeting would be held on February 18, 2021 at 12 noon at new administrative complex Ramban to elect DDC chairperson/vice chairperson.

The National Conference and Congress have already approved names of DrSamshad Shan and Imtiyaz Ahmed Khanday for the posts of chairperson and vice chairperson respectively.

Meanwhile, the BJP and independent candidates also claimed that they would field their candidates for the posts of chairperson and vice chairperson.

Out of 14 DDC seats in Ramban district, NC has 6 seats, Congress has 2 seats whereas independent candidates and BJP share three DDC seats each.