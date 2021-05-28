Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 3:17 AM

Female ASI dies of Covid-19

MM PARVAIZ
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 3:17 AM
File Photo of ASI Hanifa Begum

A female Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) posted at Police Station Gool died of Covid-19 late Thuraday night.

Medical Superintendent District Hospital Ramban, Dr Abdul Hamid Zargar said she had been identified as ASI Hanifa Begum.

He said she was brought to the District Hospital Ramban on Thursday in a critical condition and was given two doses of Ramdesivir and put on oxygen support.

The Medical Superintendent said that she had been referred to Chest Disease (CD) Hospital, Jammu with oxygen support but she died on the way near Mehar in an ambulance Thursday night.

ASI Haneefa Begum was an appointee of 1992 batch and served in different districts of Jammu province.

SP Ramban P D Nitya expressed grief over her death and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

