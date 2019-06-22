FIR registered against Sarpanch for 'manhandling' revenue official in Kishtwar

Chenab Valley
Dar Mohsin
Kishtwar,
UPDATED: June 22, 2019, 1:54 PM

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday registered an FIR against a Sarpanch for allegedly manhandling with a revenue official in Kishtwar district.

A police official said that a case was registered against the Sarpanch of Panchayat Keshwan ‘A’ for manhandling a patwari.

In his complaint, the patwari has alleged that he went to his Halqa on the direction of deputy commissioner Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, for the purpose of distribution of Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs).

“The Halqa Panchayat Sarpanch with other of his followers started shouting against the applicant and used criminal force to deter him from discharging of his duties,” he said, in his complaint.

The Station House Officer (SHO) Kishtwar, Ajaz Wani, told Greater Kashmir that an FIR No. 122/2019 under section 323, 353, 482 of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) has been registered against accused persons at police station Kishtwar.

