Fire engulfs 3 shops in Banihal

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: February 24, 2021, 11:14 PM

Three shops were gutted in a devastating fire that broke out late Tuesday night in the main market of highway town Banihal of Ramban district. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

Police report said three shops including a timber shop, a Bakery shop and a vegetable shop located in Nagbal area of Banihal market alongside Jammu-Srinagar National Highway turned into ashes after fire broke out last night. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Initially locals, volunteers, police and army jawans from nearby army camp tried to douse the flames. Later the jawans of fire and emergency service department from Banihal along with fire tenders were summoned and they brought the fire under control with great efforts and difficulties thus other shops were saved from the damage, police said.

