Four passengers were killed and three others injured after a cab plunged into a gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

A police official said a cab heading towards Alinbass from Ukhral skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge, resulting into death of four passengers and injuries to three others.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

He said that a rescue operation was launched by the police along with the locals.

More details are awaited.