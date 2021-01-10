FRA Implementation | Public outreach programme for villagers, PRIs held at Kellar

A public outreach programme to sensitize the residents of the area, beside elected PRIs (Panchayati Raj Institution) members, Block Development Council Chairperson and the newly elected District Development Council members about the implementation of the Forest Right Act 2006 was simultaneously held at Shangroo Bani and Malothi Panchayts of Kellar area in Bhala tehsil of Jammu and Kashmir’s additional district Bhaderwah on Saturday under the chairmanship of Conservator Forest Chinab Circle Sat Paul.

The programme was among others attended by Division Forest Officer Bhadarwah Chander Shekhar, BDC chairperson Bhalla Nausheen Rishu, Sarpanchs, Panchs of the area beside members of Gram Sabha and residents of the area .