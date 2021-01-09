Gang of thieves busted, 5 held: SSP Ramban

Police on Saturday busted a gang of thieves with the arrest of five of its members after 24 hours of their committing the crime.

Police arrested five persons including a ring leader involved in theft of over a dozen shops in the highway town of Banihal within 24 hours of the crime. More than one dozen shops were looted in Banihal on Thursday night which led to protests in town on Friday.

In this regard, SSP Ramban, Haseeb-Ur- Rehman held a press conference here at Banihal. He said that a gang of five thieves including their kingin involved in a series of theft in Ramban, Banihal, Batote and Qazigand were arrested within 24 hours of their last crime at Banihal town.