GDC Ramban organizes online quiz competition

Department of Political Science, Government Degree College Ramban Saturday organized an online Inter-College quiz competition on the theme “Basic Structure of Indian Constitution”.

The competition was organized with the purpose to motivate the students for ICT enabled education system and measure their growth of knowledge, skill and talent.

Students from 15 colleges of Jammu and Kashmir participated in the competition and showed their interest, talent and knowledge in different areas.

Stuti Mahajan of semester 4th from GCW Gandhi Nagar, Shreya Khajuria of semester 6th from GCW Udhampur and Muhammad Asif of semester 4th from GDC Surankote secured first, second and third positions respectively.