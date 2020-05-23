Chenab Valley
GK News Network
Ramban,
UPDATED: May 24, 2020, 2:36 AM

GDC Ramban organizes online quiz competition

GK News Network
Ramban,
UPDATED: May 24, 2020, 2:36 AM

Department of Political Science, Government Degree College Ramban Saturday organized an online Inter-College quiz competition on the theme “Basic Structure of Indian Constitution”.

The competition was organized with the purpose to motivate the students for ICT enabled education system and measure their growth of knowledge, skill and talent.

Trending News
File Pic

Search operation launched in North Kashmir's Sopore

Representational Pic

Kulgam woman tests positive for Covid-19 after death; J&K toll 23

Representational Pic

Police officer dies of cardiac arrest in Bandipora

GK Pic

Two militants killed in Kulgam gunfight, operation on: IGP Kashmir

Students from 15 colleges of Jammu and Kashmir participated in the competition and showed their interest, talent and knowledge in different areas.

Stuti Mahajan of semester 4th from GCW Gandhi Nagar, Shreya Khajuria of semester 6th from GCW Udhampur and Muhammad Asif of semester 4th from GDC Surankote secured first, second and third positions respectively.

Related News