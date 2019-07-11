GHSS Rajgarh students stage protest

Also Read | Crisis looms as services of 1000 contract teachers end

The students of Government Higher Secondary School, Rajgarh, Thursday staged a demonstration against the Education department and demanded posting of subject-specific teachers and lecturers in their school.

The protesting students alleged, “We have been intentionally left out by the authorities. They (officials of Education department) have failed to post subject-specific teachers and lecturers in our school and now more than half of our academic session is over.”

Also Read | Dismal performance of govt schools

On being contacted, the officers of the Education department, wishing anonymity, said that the department is reeling under severe shortage of teachers and lecturers. “Some teachers hailing from other districts have not joined their duties, despite the orders of the Director School Education, Jammu,” they claimed.