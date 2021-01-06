Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Doda,
UPDATED: January 6, 2021, 11:55 PM

Government braces for intensified pulse polio immunization in Doda

GK News Network
Doda,
UPDATED: January 6, 2021, 11:55 PM

District Administration Doda has braced up for Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization(IPPI) being conducted on January 17.

Acting upon the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Dr Sagar D Doifode, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishori Lal Sharma convened a meeting of District Task Force Committee to review the arrangements for the intensified pulse polio immunization (IPPI) programme.

Trending News

NC accuses administration of missing in action

Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister kept their promise: Dr Darakhshan

'BJP appeals for patience, says losses to be compensated'

Greater Kashmir

PHD Chamber welcomes industrial package

The meeting was informed that during the NID program 70790 children in the 0 to 5-year age group would be administrated polio drops. It was apprised that a total 523 Booths have been set up in the district immunization on January 17, while in next two days’ drops would be given by conducting Door to Door campaign. “In case of inclement weather conditions, the door to door campaign would be extended for 7 days to cover all the children.

Related News