Government braces for intensified pulse polio immunization in Doda

District Administration Doda has braced up for Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization(IPPI) being conducted on January 17.

Acting upon the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Dr Sagar D Doifode, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishori Lal Sharma convened a meeting of District Task Force Committee to review the arrangements for the intensified pulse polio immunization (IPPI) programme.

The meeting was informed that during the NID program 70790 children in the 0 to 5-year age group would be administrated polio drops. It was apprised that a total 523 Booths have been set up in the district immunization on January 17, while in next two days’ drops would be given by conducting Door to Door campaign. “In case of inclement weather conditions, the door to door campaign would be extended for 7 days to cover all the children.