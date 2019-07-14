Chenab Valley
Dar Mohsin
kishtwar,
UPDATED: July 15, 2019, 3:46 AM

Govt failed to develop Kishtwar: Firdous Tak

Dar Mohsin
kishtwar,
UPDATED: July 15, 2019, 3:46 AM

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader and former Member Legislative Council (MLC), FirdousTak, Sunday accused the government of failing to address the basic issues of Kishtwar district.

Tak issued the statement during a press conference in the hilly district. He was flanked by the party’s district president, Sheikh Nasir, district youth president, WasilDoolwal, and zonal president, Arshad HussainGiri.

Trending News

Champions: England beat NZ in dramatic final|Match tied, Super Over tied, boundaries decide winner

Gunmen kill NC leader's PSO in Kokernag

2 wounded in Kulgam explosion

Advisor Khan visits AIIMS, meets injured DIG Kumar

“The central as well as the state governments have failed to bring Kishtwar on the path of development,” Tak claimed.

Alleging that the government has issued an order to “arm around 100 civilians of the district”, Tak said, “Issuing weapons in the name of anti-militancy grid is neither justified nor acceptable. Kishtwar has suffered in the past due to such policies, which should not be implemented again.”

Demanding the said order to be rolled back, the PDP leader threatened to launch an agitation in Kishtwar on 19 July.

Related News