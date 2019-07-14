Govt failed to develop Kishtwar: Firdous Tak

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader and former Member Legislative Council (MLC), FirdousTak, Sunday accused the government of failing to address the basic issues of Kishtwar district.

Tak issued the statement during a press conference in the hilly district. He was flanked by the party’s district president, Sheikh Nasir, district youth president, WasilDoolwal, and zonal president, Arshad HussainGiri.

“The central as well as the state governments have failed to bring Kishtwar on the path of development,” Tak claimed.

Alleging that the government has issued an order to “arm around 100 civilians of the district”, Tak said, “Issuing weapons in the name of anti-militancy grid is neither justified nor acceptable. Kishtwar has suffered in the past due to such policies, which should not be implemented again.”

Demanding the said order to be rolled back, the PDP leader threatened to launch an agitation in Kishtwar on 19 July.