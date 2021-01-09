Chenab Valley, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 10, 2021, 1:09 AM

Govt issues SEHAT card to ailing elderly woman within hours of distress call

UPDATED: January 10, 2021, 1:09 AM
Representational Photo

The district administration Doda, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, DrSagar D Doifode, today responded to a distress call with great promptness and in a few hours issued a SEHAT Card to an elderly ailing woman to enable her to get much needed treatment.

As per the issuing authority, the 75 year old woman suffering from chronic illness undergoing treatment, at Delhi approached the district administration to issue her aAyushman Bharat PMJAY SEHAT so that the expenses related to her treatment are met under the scheme.

The district administration took up the matter with the health department immediately, and within hours generated/issued her SEHAT card to avail the benefits of the health scheme.

